Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on the shooting set.
Taking to his blog yesterday night, the ‘Piku’ actor shared a string of pictures from the set with captions. Having returned to the set, his enthusiasm and ecstasy could be vividly seen in those pictures.
Bachchan started his photo story with his entrance on the set. “off to work .. a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on ..,” is the first caption.
A picture of makeup being done is captioned: “The face .. the touch ups .. and the shot ...”
In another frame, Bachchan is seen interacting with the director. “Corrections and discussions on the writing .. amicable and on ..”
The actor, also known as the Big B, concluded his photo essay with the words, “And the routine in its beginnings ... on the road to the route ... the environ so ignored for the time to reappear and the feel on the faces of reassurance ...”
Bachchan revealed last month that he broke his rib cartilage during the shooting of ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad.
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ is a film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’.