Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Image Credit: Supplied

The production house behind upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has hit back at rumours that cast and crew littered at the film’s set in Ladakh.

Aamir Khan Productions’ statement came after a social media user posted a video purporting to show the set in the scenic locale strewn with trash.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” the person wrote. His claim could not be verified, however, the statement from Khan’s production house was quick to clarify on the matter.

Naga Chaitanya with actor Aamir Khan, co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan on the set of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha' Image Credit: twitter.com/chay_akkineni

“To whomsoever, it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team that makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times,” the statement read. “At the end of the day, there’s a recheck of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location, we leave it as clean or cleaner than we found it.”

“We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime they like,” the statement added.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a remake of the classic 1994 Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’ and sees Khan play the role made famous by Tom Hanks. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also reunites Khan with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and actress Mona Singh also play prominent roles.