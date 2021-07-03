Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao in a file photo Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have announced they are filing for divorce after 15 years of marriage.

The couple, who share a nine-year-old son Azad Rao Khan, announced they had been separated for a while but have now decided to “formalise” the divorce.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan with their son Azad Image Credit: IANS

In a joint statement, the couple said: “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement read.

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement continued.

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao Image Credit: Supplied

The couple also addressed the projects they are working on, saying: “We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”