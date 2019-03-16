Indian Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan (L) along with his wife, film director and screenwriter Kiran Rao Khan (R), pose for photographs on his 54th birthday at his residence in Mumbai on March 14, 2019. / AFP / STR Image Credit: AFP

Actor Aamir Khan on Thursday announced that his next project is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

Khan shared the news on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

The Hindi adaptation will be titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which he will co-produce with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The film will be helmed by ‘Secret Superstar’ director Advait Chandan.

“We have bought the rights from Paramount. I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh,” Khan told reporters.

‘Forrest Gump’, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks.

The film, based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dim-witted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

Khan said the makers are yet to lock the cast for the film.

“We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20kg. I have to be lean and slim,” he added.

The makers of the film have not yet decided the release date for the film but are planning a 2020 outing.

“I have always loved ‘Forrest Gump’ as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family,” Khan said.

The actor also revealed he would be sporting a turban “for some part of the film”.