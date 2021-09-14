Bollywood actress and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ participant Nikki Tamboli will head to Dubai to attend the second edition of the ‘Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021’ on September 24.
In a statement shared by organisers of the pageant ‘Naari by Shrishti’, Tamboli will be a ‘celebrity guest’ for the event to be held at the hotel Pullman in Deira.
‘Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai is conceptualised with the objective of empowering women from different walks of life and redefining beauty standards. We will have an honour of celebrating the achievement of some truly idealistic and inspirational women while the pageant will encourage and empower women to stand strong and embrace inner beauty,” said organiser Shrishti Tiwari in a statement.
Tamboli, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', also expressed her excitement at being a part of the event.
"This is an amazing platform for girls and women out there. It's not just about womenhood, but empowering women," said Tamboli.
Actress Bhagyashree, who was a part of last year's pageant, will also return as a celebrity guest. Actor Rohit Bose will host the event.
The organisers, now in its second year, describe the contest as a well-round pageant including qualifying rounds such as talent and traditional wear, along with evening gown segment. Tickets cost Dh300.