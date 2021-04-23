It’s a grim day for Bollywood. Just a few hours after the hit ‘90s Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod died due to COVD-19, Indian actor and television actor Amit Mistry died of a heart attack at his residence on April 23.
The self-made actor was known for his roles in films including ‘Shor In The City’ and Yamla Pagla Deewana’ He has also appeared in TV shows including ‘Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Madam Sir’ and the popular Amazon Prime web series ‘Bandish Bandits’.
According to reports, the ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor was exercising when he died around 9.30am. His cremation will be held at 1.30pm, confirmed his publicist to IANS.
As soon as the news of his death emerged, actors including Kubbra Sait tweeted her condolences.
“You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family,” along with a photo of the late star.
Lyricist Swanand Kirkire shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul.”
Mistry was a popular figure in the Gujarati film and theatre circuit too.