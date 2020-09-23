Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his progressive and experimental movie choices, has made in onto Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People’s list.
Khurrana, who was voted into the list, joins the like of global pop idols Selena Gomez and The Weekend, ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of ‘Fleabag’ fame and British actress and star of ‘I May Destroy You’ Michaela Coel.
“I’m truly humbled with the recognition that Time has bestowed on me. As an artist, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen,” said Khurrana in a statement.
This poster boy for clutter-breaking and content-driven cinema is among the only three global actors featured in the Time list of influentials this year.
Five Indians have been featured in this list including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; London-based Indian origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for Aids; and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh.
In 2018, actress Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli featured in the Time 100 Influential People list.