Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves the NCB office. Image Credit: ANI

On October 11, a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai said that it would hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise drug case, on October 13. The news comes even as Bollywood stars stepped up their support for Shah Rukh Khan amidst news that the actor was being dropped by brands in the aftermath of the bust.

Earlier today, the court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.

Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Instagram

“It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We’ve filed the bail application here [Special NDPS court in Mumbai]. Hearing is likely to take place today,” Maneshinde told the media before the hearing.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Meanwhile, actors Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani became the latest celebrity names to show support for Shah Rukh amidst news that brands such as education company BYJU had pulled the actor's ads.

"Dear brands @iamsrk's popularity, reach n charm is irreplaceable , the value he brings on the table as kingkhan is way above the tragedy currently he is facing ... Dont underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe n beyond," posted Sukhani on Twitter.

Fazal gave a more cryptic response on Twitter, while retweeting the news that BYJU had dropped ads featuring Shah Rukh. "By’e’ju … Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headfones today," posted Fazal.