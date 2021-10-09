Imtiyaz Khatri-1633765987741
Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri Image Credit: Image posted by IANS
Continuing its swoop on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2, officials said on Saturday.

The raids which started early on Saturday in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri’s alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.

Khatri’s name first cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: INAS

Khatri’s name had also cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying drugs to him and other film personalities.

Aryan Khan being escorted by the NCB post a health check-up Image Credit: ANI

The latest action — details of which are not available — came in the ongoing probe into the rave party busted aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise last Saturday (October 2) when the NCB apprehended eight persons including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking a huge media frenzy.

