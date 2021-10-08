Bollywood stars have shared birthday wishes for celebrity interior decorator Gauri Khan and praised her strength amid the arrest of her son Aryan Khan.
Gauri, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned 51 on October 8, the same day that Aryan’s bail plea will be heard by a Mumbai court.
Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug raid on October 3.
Taking to Instagram, director Farah Khan hoped that Gauri gets the “best birthday present”.
“The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today,” Farah wrote, alongside a picture of Shah Rukh and Gauri.
Gauri’s close friend Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, also wrote a heartfelt birthday post for Gauri.
“Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved one’s heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless,” Sussanne wrote.
A day earlier, Roshan wrote a long note for Aryan on social media.
“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own,” Roshan wrote.
On October 7, a Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in the cruise ship drug raid case, while rejecting the NCB’s plea for further custody.
Earlier, drugs were allegedly seized at a party that Aryan had attended on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.