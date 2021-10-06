Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with other accused leaves the NCB office on October 4 after an inquiry as he is arrested in an allegedly drug-related case, in Mumbai on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

The mobile phones of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and others accused in a drug raid have been sent for forensic examination, according to reports.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the case and earlier told the Mumbai court that they found “shocking incriminating material” on Aryan’s phone “in the form of pictures”, which talks about “procuring [drugs] in bulk for further distribution.”

Additionally, India Today claims the 23-year-old star kid was provided with science books that he had requested while in custody, according to sources.

The case first unfolded when Aryan and eight others were detained and interrogated for more than 22 hours on October 3 after a drug bust on board a cruise ship that was bound for Goa on October 2; Aryan and two others were formally arrested a day later.

According to reports, Aryan is cooperating with the authorities and has give a four-page statement.

On Tuesday night, the NCB in Mumbai detained one more person in connection with the case from the Powai area and seized drugs.

The NCB has been conducting raids in Bandra, Juhu, and Goregaon since last night and a total of 16 arrests have been made so far.

Aryan will remain in NCB custody until October 7, even as the drug bureau attempts to get an extension until October 11.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan said in court: “Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn’t have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats.”