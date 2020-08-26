Actress Anushka Sharma. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions.

“Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” said the actress.

The pandemic has made Anushka introspective. “Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now,” she said.

Sharma is happy that she has achieved a work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect it since her wedding. She says she is happy that she has become less judgemental.