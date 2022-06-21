Anushka Sharma, who has returned to a film set after almost three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) with ‘Chakda Xpress’, said she could not be happier.
“It feels like my first film again and I’m really excited to start this journey with ‘Chakda Xpress’, a film that I truly believe in. The pandemic unfortunately kept me away from returning to the movies despite me itching to start filming quickly. I would have loved to entertain and engage with fans and audiences way, way earlier,” Sharma said, who was last seen in 2018 released film ‘Zero’.
‘Chakda Xpress’ is a biopic on Women’s Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.
Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Goswami developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles in her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami’s career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest women cricketers India has ever produced.
As per reports, Sharma will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film.
“A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments and we are glad that ‘Chakda Xpress’ has started off in style. ‘Chakda Xpress’ is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements and I’m proud to creatively collaborate with my producer brother, Karnesh Ssharma and my director, Prosit Roy, to tell a fascinating underdog story of a woman,” Sharma added.
“It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny and fought for every inch of spotlight and recognition,” Sharma continued.
‘Chakda Xpress’ will release on Netflix.