1 of 8
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman celebrated their wedding party inside RCB's bio=bubble in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.
Image Credit: insta/ royalchallengersbangalore
2 of 8
The couple tied the knot on March 27 this year. Maxwell's wife Vini is a pharmacist who was born and raised in Melbourne. Hailing from a Tamil family, Vini graduated from Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science.
Image Credit: Insta/ Royal Challengers Bangalore
3 of 8
Maxwell’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team members, and other sports stars, were present to celebrate this happy moment together on March 27, during the ongoing Indian Premier League in Mumbai. All the teammates turned up in colourful ethnic attires.
Image Credit: Insta
4 of 8
Treating the 'Virushka' fans with their adorable glimpses, the star shared a couple of pictures from the reception, , and penned a 'bubbly' caption, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife"
Image Credit: Insta/
5 of 8
Whether it's his own wedding or the wedding of a buddy, Kohli has always made his fans happy by showing off his dance talents. He is the latest public figure to be bitten by the 'Pushpa' bug, who was seen in a viral video grooving to the chartbuster track 'Oo Antava' from the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster.
Image Credit: Insta/royalchallengersbangalore's
6 of 8
Faf du Plessis was also accompanied by his wife Imari Visser and daughter Amelie du Plessis.
Image Credit: Insta/ fafdup
7 of 8
The couple in their dreamy ethnic outfits set fashion goals. Glenn looked uber-dapper in a Golden sherwani jacket , while Vini, on the other hand, was gorgeous in a white gold lehenga set.
Image Credit: Insta/
8 of 8
The gorgeous couple received love from all quarters thanks to their wedding pictures.
Image Credit: Insta/