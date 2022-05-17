Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has elaborated on her decision to step down from her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which had championed some unique stories in India.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sharma called the film industry a ‘rat race’ that she needed to get out of.

“My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run’ — it’s a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life,” Sharma said. “I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice.”

Sharma founded Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

She added: “Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows and movies, and promoting new talents. We will continue to do.”

The ‘PK’ actress announced in March 19 that she would be leaving the company to focus on her acting career and to balance her life as a mum.

“When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content,” her note posted on Instagram read. “Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.”

Sharma welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika, with cricketer Virat Kohli in January 2021.

“Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place,” she wrote.

Clean Slate Filmz has backed movies such as ‘NH10’, ‘Pari’, Netflix movie ‘Bulbbul’, Amazon Prime Video series ‘Paatal Lok’, and most recently Netflix series ‘Mai: A Mother’s Rage’.