Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started preparing for her next movie ‘Chakda Xpress’ and has shared a video from the script reading for it.
The ‘Sultan’ star took to her Instagram handle, and dropped a short table read video, giving the caption: “Will strive to bring my all to the table.”
Former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami, whose role Sharma will be portraying in the movie, commented: “Fun-tastic @anushkasharma”.
‘Chakda Xpress’ is Sharma’s comeback to acting in movies since 2018’s ‘Zero’, and will also be her first movie after become mum to daughter Vamika, whom she shares with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.
Sharma has been training hard for her role as Goswami and often shares pictures and videos from her training sessions.
Sharma is one of her generation’s most successful and influential actors. She is the only actor to have three films grossing more than Rs3 billion — ‘Sultan’, ‘PK’, and ‘Sanju’.
Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ will be released on February 2, 2023.