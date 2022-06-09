Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the first motion poster of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s character from his movie ‘Brahmastra’, on his social media account on Thursday.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar dropped the poster, wherein Bachchan could be seen fiercely holding the sword of light, while the filmmaker addresses him as ‘GURU! The Wise Leader’ in the post, who is holding the Prabhastra or the Sword of Light.
The trailer of the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to drop on June 15, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy starring in the film.
‘Brahmastra’ is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy and is set to be release on September 9.
Based on Indian mythology, the film is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh has guarded ‘Astras’ or weapons created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe.