Here's more proof that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding celebrations were intimate and personal. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt released a series of images from her Mehendi ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual where the groom and bride apply henna on their hands.
Alia Bhatt called her Mehendi ceremony as 'something out of a dream'. She wrote: "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life."
Alia Bhatt, who has always maintained the Ranbir was her first celebrity crush, called the day one of the most enjoyable and significant days of her life. Her pictures are proof that she made a radiant bride-to-be in pink. Ranbir chose a deep coral tunic to match her pink outfit.
Alia Bhatt also revealed her girl squad who were a part of her Mehendi ceremony. Actors including Anushka Ranjan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are a part of her girl gang.
Ranbir Kapoor's father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died after a prolonged battle with cancer, seems to have been a part of the Mehendi ceremony in spirit. A picture, posted by Bhatt, shows the groom holding his father's portrait indicating that he was there in spirit. Ranbir's mother Neetu also recently posted a picture with the caption that her husband and Ranbir's father would have been thrilled to know that his son was getting married.
Another image from the ceremony shows Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Singh dancing their hearts out. If pictures could speak a thousand words, then these images released by Bhatt shows that they had a lot of fun and revelry at their own intimate wedding.
Alia Bhatt also posted an intimate picture of the two in an embrace. Going by the pictures, they seem to be a modern-day couple who wear their love and passion on their shoulders and are not worried about being coy or shy about public display of affection. This black and white image has the power to transform any cynics in love out there.
Last night, the family also released a family portrait from the wedding. While Ranbir belongs to the legendary Kapoor film dynasty, Alia belong to the prominent Bhatt family who are also into films and production. This union is a great unifying bond between two powerful Bollywood film families.
Here's a look at the close family members who attended the lavish, but limited guest list wedding.
On the wedding day on April 14, the bride and groom were dressed in ivory Sabyasachi Mukherji outfits and chose to be understated and classy. Instead of going for the traditional red coloured bridal trousseau, Bhatt chose to wear ivory, -- a pastel shade -- and it's now a big hit with the fashion-forward crowd in India.
