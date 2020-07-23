Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday slammed filmmaker Ashoke Pandit for claiming he had recovered fully from COVID-19 in an interview with news channel Times Now and categorically denied Pandit’s medical assessment of him.
“This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE,” tweeted Bachchan from his hospital room in Mumbai.
Pandit claimed in the interview that Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 after being diagnosed with coronavirus on July 11 and is now fully recovered. Bachchan was admitted along with his actor-son Abhishek, who also tested positive for COVID-19, on the same day at a hospital in Mumbai. Both were in isolation wards.
“It’s great news for us — for all his fans who were praying for his fast recovery. Bachchan is well now ... It’s great news for us. I am sure the family will also test negative,” said Pandit. The filmmaker did not reveal where got the information about Bachchan’s health.
Bachchan — who has constantly been tweeted poems and life lessons while recuperating in the hospital — isn’t impressed.
On July 11, Bachchan and his son tweeted that they had tested positive and were admitted into a hospital after displaying mild symptoms. A few days later, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his grand child Aaradhya also got admitted in the same hospital when their symptoms became stronger as they isolated themselves at home.