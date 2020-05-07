Actor and game show host says precautions were taken while filming the new season

Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: Facebook - Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and from his latest blog post it seems like the actor is apprehensive about being judged for breaking social distancing rules.

He went on the defensive in the post, insisting that the shoot was done with essential precautionary measures after several people on social media complained about the filming under such circumstances.

“So yes I worked ... got a problem with that ... keep it to yourself then ... damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition ... sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken ... and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day ... starting 6pm ending a short while NOW!!” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Viewers are wondering how the quiz show would be shot this year owing to the current restrictions including social distancing and the lockdown.

“Personal gratifications to the many that ask ... and then the KBC pile of several ... in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings ... also for the same, KBC ... and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it ... there have been no definite answers for that ... but the authority hopes well and long ... so ...”

Like everyone else, he is also concerned about the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.