Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar feels people are on a lookout for light-hearted entertainment more than ever before, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Movies like [‘Good Newwz’] remind me why I love humour and films so much. It is such a well-rounded, balance of comedy, romance and drama — a mix that I think everyone loves to enjoy. Especially in these trying times, a little bit of fun and light-hearted entertainment can lighten up one’s mood,” Kumar said.
“This film is also special for me as Bebo [Kareena Kapoor Khan] and I have come together after a while, and we had a blast! I also had the opportunity to work with Kiara [Advani] and Diljit [Dosanjh], both of whom are terrific actors,” he added.
‘Good Newwz’ is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.
Talking about the film, Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, said: “The ‘Good Newwz’ journey for me has been quite enriching as I got to portray varied emotions that are attached to motherhood, and bringing them alive on screen was a delight. It’s a happy-go-lucky film that can relate to people from all walks of life.”
The film recently had its television premiere on Zee Cinema.