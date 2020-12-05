Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has penned a note for veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who stars in his most recent film, ‘Tenet’. Kapadia’s son-in-law and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared the handwritten note on Instagram account on Saturday.
The note reads: “Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’. Best wishes.”
Sharing the note, Kumar wrote: “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma.”
The actor also posted a photo of Kapadia and Nolan together.
Nolan’s film is a spy action thriller that takes one on a time-bending mission with two secret agents, played by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.
The Warner Bros Pictures project also features Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Norway.