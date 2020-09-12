Aditya Paudwal
Aditya Paudwal Image Credit: Twitter

Aditya Paudwal, son of Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal died on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had been suffering from kidney related ailments for some time; he died because of organ failure.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan condoled the death on his social media page where he wrote "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can't believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can't come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you."

Aditya was a music composer and producer.