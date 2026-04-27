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Aamir Khan gets emotional over Junaid’s ‘Ek Din’ debut

Emotional moment for Aamir as he watches Junaid shine; Sai Pallavi earns high praise

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Aamir Khan turned visibly emotional during the ‘Ek Din’ event as he watched performances unfold alongside son Junaid.
Aamir Khan turned visibly emotional during the ‘Ek Din’ event as he watched performances unfold alongside son Junaid.
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Dubai: Actor-producer Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional at a recent musical event for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, marking a significant moment ahead of its release. The event, titled ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’, celebrated the film’s music and brought together the cast and crew in the city.

Videos circulating on social media captured Aamir wiping away tears as he watched the proceedings unfold. Seated alongside co-star Sai Pallavi, who is making her Hindi film debut with the project, the veteran actor appeared visibly moved. He was later seen exchanging a few words with his son, in what many fans described as a heartfelt display of a father’s pride.

During the event, Aamir was full of praise for Sai Pallavi, calling her “the best actress we have in our country today.” Adding a touch of humour, he remarked, “Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai,” drawing laughter from the audience. The 61-year-old also took to the stage to perform a song from the film.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film’s trailer, unveiled recently, showcases Junaid and Sai in lead roles.

Notably, the project reunites Aamir and Mansoor Khan after their earlier collaborations on classics such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Ek Din is set to release in cinemas on May 1.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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