Emotional moment for Aamir as he watches Junaid shine; Sai Pallavi earns high praise
Dubai: Actor-producer Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional at a recent musical event for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, marking a significant moment ahead of its release. The event, titled ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’, celebrated the film’s music and brought together the cast and crew in the city.
Videos circulating on social media captured Aamir wiping away tears as he watched the proceedings unfold. Seated alongside co-star Sai Pallavi, who is making her Hindi film debut with the project, the veteran actor appeared visibly moved. He was later seen exchanging a few words with his son, in what many fans described as a heartfelt display of a father’s pride.
During the event, Aamir was full of praise for Sai Pallavi, calling her “the best actress we have in our country today.” Adding a touch of humour, he remarked, “Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai,” drawing laughter from the audience. The 61-year-old also took to the stage to perform a song from the film.
Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film’s trailer, unveiled recently, showcases Junaid and Sai in lead roles.
Notably, the project reunites Aamir and Mansoor Khan after their earlier collaborations on classics such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Ek Din is set to release in cinemas on May 1.
With inputs from IANS