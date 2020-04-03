Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a video where he talks of Chinese experts discovering that that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. However, the health ministry disagrees. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to laud the selfless performance of doctors and paramedical staff across the world in the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Bachchan on Friday morning, shared a cartoon that shows a doctor holding the globe on his shoulders, like Atlas. The veteran actor shared that the efforts of the medical community in these times of crisis remind him of his song from the film ‘Coolie’ that goes, “Saari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hain” (I will the weight of the world on my shoulders).

Netizens agreed with the actor saying that doctors are indeed doing a great job amid all the difficulties.

A fan commented below his tweet: “True sir Ji. My son and daughter-in-law are in the medical field. Appropriate song.”

However, another fan quickly reminded the actor that not only doctors but the police and sanitation workers also deserve respect.