Kavi was earlier married to comedian Abhish Mathew
Actress and social media influencer Archana Kavi has married Rick Varghese on Thursday. The wedding news was shared by presenter Dhanya Verma on her Instagram story, where she wished the newlyweds well.
Dhanya also posted videos capturing moments from the day. In one clip, the couple can be seen exchanging rings, while another shows them arriving at the after-party. Her caption read simply: “My beloved is married.”
Earlier, Archana Kavi herself had shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on her journey. She called Rick “the best man” she found during her time in the industry and expressed her wish that everyone could experience the same.
For context, this is Archana’s second marriage. She had previously tied the knot with a comedian in 2016, but the couple separated in 2021.
In a recent chat with Dhanya Varma, Archana opened up about why she decided to marry Rick. She shared, “I met him on a dating app while my home was being constructed in Kannur. I was on the app just to pass the time and had no intention of dating. But with him, right from the beginning, we were discussing big things. It felt as though some other force had brought us together."
Archana made her acting debut in the 2009 remake of Neelathamara and has recently returned to the big screen with Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan. Over the years, she has appeared in critically acclaimed films including Mummy & Me, Best of Luck, Salt N’ Pepper, Mazhavillinattam Vare, Aravaan, Monayi Angane Aanayi, Day Night Game, and Once Upon a Time There Was a Kallan.
Apart from her film career, Archana has also become a familiar face on television, hosting shows like Ente Priya Ganangal, Bloody Love, Talk With Archie, Travel, and Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njaanum.
