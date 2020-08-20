Pop singer Amr Diab is going to return to acting after a 27-year break. The ‘Nour Al Ain’ singer is set to star in a new Arabic Netflix Original series.
According to initial reports, the series, which has yet to be titled, will be a musical drama and is in development stages at the moment.
Though Diab remains active as a performer and recording artist, his last acting role was in 1993, opposite the late Egyptian actor Omar Sharif, in the film ‘Dehk Wa Le’b Wa Gad Wa Hob’ (Laughter, Play, Seriousness and Love).
In a quote published by Variety, Diab says he is “thrilled” to work with Netflix.
“I have always believed that art is a global language, and we have been able to build bridges of connections and love with diverse cultures through music. And, now with this new project with Netflix, I am excited that we will be reaching more than 193 million members in more than 190 countries around the world where they will be able to watch new content made in Egypt and enjoyed by the world,” said Diab.
“For the past 30 years, Amr Diab has captured people’s hearts all over the world,” said Ahmed Sharkawi, Netflix’s director of Arabic Original Series, according to Variety. “He is a trendsetting icon who resonates with different generations through his music and talent. We are confident that this new project will excite fans and members for the glorious return of Amr Diab to screen.”