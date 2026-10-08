Anupam Kher in tears over Nana Patekar's death, after losing Satish Kaushik: 'It's not fair'

"A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more. I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, 'Nana is no more.' After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal... while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult."