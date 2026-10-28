Elegant design of Anirudh-Kavya wedding invite captivates social media
Dubai: Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception invitation is drawing online attention for its vintage-inspired design, with the couple’s reported guest list including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and several other prominent political figures.
The reception is scheduled for Chennai on November 21, 2026. Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, have personally invited political leaders, and photos of their meetings have drawn attention.
The reported invitees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Other political figures reportedly invited include former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The Maran family met Modi to extend the invitation, with Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, also present. Kalanithi Maran and his wife also met Sonia Gandhi and Sitharaman, while the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Revanth Reddy had been invited to the reception.
Beyond the guest list, the invitation has attracted interest for its ornate craftsmanship and carefully selected colour palette.
Designed by Ranjani Iyengar, founder of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation comes in a keepsake box combining powder blue, ivory and silver. Embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal give it a Baroque-inspired aesthetic.
Speaking to India Today , Iyengar said the brief was to create something classic, elegant and timeless — an invitation that guests would want to keep rather than discard after the celebrations.
The couple and their families were involved in the design process, with Kavya taking a keen interest in the finer details as the concept developed.
The restrained colour palette was chosen to make the invitation visually distinctive without overwhelming it with multiple colours or decorative elements.
Powder blue and ivory form the design's base, while silver accents complement the intricate finishes. The decorative box and embossed details add texture, giving the invitation the feel of a keepsake rather than conventional wedding stationery.
The design reflects the brief to combine elaborate craftsmanship with an enduring, classic appearance.
The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. Reports have also suggested that the wedding ceremony could take place in Greece in November, with November 10 and 11 mentioned as possible dates. However, the couple and their families have not publicly confirmed all the reported details of the private ceremony.