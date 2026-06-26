Amitabh Bachchan’s classic films return to the big screen in Dubai. Here’s how to watch them

The biggest attraction is the restored print of Sholay (1975), with Cinema Akil becoming the first and only cinema in the Middle East to screen the newly restored version. Restored by the Film Heritage Foundation from its preserved archives, the classic will be shown for a limited run, giving UAE audiences the rare opportunity to experience one of Indian cinema’s greatest films as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen. The opening-night screening will also include Cinema Akil’s “Talk to Strangers” discussion session.