Amitabh Bachchan’s classic films return to the big screen in Dubai. Here’s how to watch them

The films include Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony among others
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan can relive some of the Bollywood legend’s most iconic performances on the big screen this July as Cinema Akil hosts ‘Bachchan: Back to the Beginning’, a week-long retrospective featuring seven of his landmark films, including the Middle East premiere of the restored version of Sholay. The screenings will run from July 3 to 9 at Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, with tickets priced at AED 94.
The retrospective celebrates Bachchan’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema through a curated selection of films spanning nearly two decades of his career. The programme is inspired by the Film Heritage Foundation’s acclaimed 2022 retrospective, which marked the actor’s 80th birthday with screenings across 17 cities in India.
The biggest attraction is the restored print of Sholay (1975), with Cinema Akil becoming the first and only cinema in the Middle East to screen the newly restored version. Restored by the Film Heritage Foundation from its preserved archives, the classic will be shown for a limited run, giving UAE audiences the rare opportunity to experience one of Indian cinema’s greatest films as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen. The opening-night screening will also include Cinema Akil’s “Talk to Strangers” discussion session.
The retrospective also includes six other classics: Abhimaan (1973), Deewar (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Kaalia (1981), Namak Halaal (1982) and Khuda Gawah (1992). Together, the films showcase Bachchan’s versatility across drama, action, comedy and romance, and have all been sourced from the Film Heritage Foundation’s archive for theatrical screenings with English subtitles.
Speaking about the Dubai edition, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said the original retrospective proved the enduring appeal of Bachchan’s films.
“People thronged the cinemas to watch films, some almost fifty years old, a testimony to the enduring legacy of Amitabh Bachchan. We are so pleased that this remarkable showcase of films will be screened for audiences in Dubai for the first time,” he said.
Butheina Kazim said the programme celebrates Dubai’s long-standing relationship with Bollywood.
“Amitabh Bachchan’s films are among the first cinema experiences many a ‘Dubaiain’ ever had in their life. The relationship with his films on the big screen and the history of cinema going in the UAE is inseparable,” she said.
Tickets are available now, with screenings taking place from July 3 to July 9 at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue.