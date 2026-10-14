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Ahaan Panday calls Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda ‘a gift to the cosmos’ in birthday post

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda share candid memories in birthday post

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri are set to reunite for their next film
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri are set to reunite for their next film

Ahaan Panday has marked his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda’s birthday with a warm social media tribute, sharing a set of previously unseen photos and videos alongside a message that has drawn attention for its affectionate tone.

Padda turned a year older on Tuesday, and Panday celebrated with a montage of moments, including clips from trips the two have taken together. In his caption, the actor described her as “a gift to the cosmos” and wrote poetically about the warmth and light she brings to those around her. He wished that life would treat her as kindly as she treats others, and closed with an enthusiastic birthday greeting.

To accompany the post, Panday chose Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 Tamil film of the same name. The song was composed by Darbuka Siva, sung by Sid Sriram and Darbuka Siva, and written by lyricist Thamarai. It is a romantic number whose lyrics portray a loved one as the beginning and end of everything.

A partnership forged on screen

The two actors became among Bollywood’s most talked-about young pairings after leading Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara in 2025, which was Panday’s debut. The film was a runaway commercial hit, reportedly collecting more than Rs 579 crore worldwide against a budget of about ₹45 crore. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film to feature a debutant male lead, making both stars widely recognised almost overnight.

‘Best friends’, not a couple

Despite the fresh round of speculation, neither actor has confirmed a romantic relationship. Panday has previously dismissed the dating rumours directly. In an interview with GQ India, he said the two are best friends, not a couple. He explained that their on-screen chemistry comes from a deep sense of comfort and trust rather than romance, and said he does not expect to share a bond like theirs with anyone else.

Padda’s closeness to the Panday family has also been noted. She was present at the Mumbai baby shower of Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, where she joined in a game alongside his cousin, actor Ananya Panday.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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