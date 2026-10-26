Beparwah set for March 2027 release, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Barely a year after Saiyaara turned Ahaan Pandey into one of the industry’s most talked-about young stars, Yash Raj Films on Monday gave his next project a name: Beparwah, a romantic action-drama from Ali Abbas Zafar that teams Panday with Sharvari for the first time.
The timing of the reveal was deliberate, landing exactly five months ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027, which falls on the Good Friday holiday. Aditya Chopra is producing.
The pitch is easy to see. Panday’s debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, a YRF musical romance in which he starred opposite fellow first-timer Aneet Padda, ranked among the biggest Hindi hits of 2025, earning upward of $65 million globally and setting a record as the top-grossing Indian love story. Pair that audience with a director who has delivered some of the studio’s largest action hits, add a holiday release slot, and the industry chatter around Beparwah is less about whether it will open well than how big it can get.
Zafar brings his own track record. Beparwah marks his fifth film with Chopra, who also co-wrote the screenplay with him. Their partnership began with the 2011 romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and continued through the 2014 crime drama Gunday, before peaking with two Salman Khan blockbusters: the 2016 wrestling drama Sultan and the 2017 spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. Away from YRF, Zafar reunited with Khan on Bharat (2019), created the Prime Video political drama Tandav (2021) and directed the Akshay Kumar–Tiger Shroff actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).
Sharvari arrives with momentum of her own. After debuting in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), she broke out with the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya, which earned more than $14 million, and this July she shared top billing with Alia Bhatt in Alpha, the first film in YRF’s spy universe led by women.
Rounding out the ensemble are Bobby Deol, reuniting with Sharvari after Alpha, and Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who takes on the villain role.
Until now, the project had circulated simply as Zafar’s untitled next. YRF locked the March 2027 date back in July while cameras were rolling in the U.K., where the bulk of the film was shot.
Panday, nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, now faces the classic second-film test. With Beparwah, YRF is making a clear bet that he passes it.
Founded in 1970 by the late Yash Chopra and now headed by his son Aditya, YRF remains one of India’s dominant studios. Its spy universe, which counts Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai among its entries, also includes the War and Pathaan films.