The pitch is easy to see. Panday’s debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, a YRF musical romance in which he starred opposite fellow first-timer Aneet Padda, ranked among the biggest Hindi hits of 2025, earning upward of $65 million globally and setting a record as the top-grossing Indian love story. Pair that audience with a director who has delivered some of the studio’s largest action hits, add a holiday release slot, and the industry chatter around Beparwah is less about whether it will open well than how big it can get.