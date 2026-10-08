Nana Patekar's last completed role: He plays a tantric in Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini

The Maddock horror film starring Aneet Padda is set for release on December 24, 2026
Dubai: Nana Patekar's last completed film role will reach cinemas in December.
The veteran actor had finished filming Shakti Shalini, a horror film starring Aneet Padda, before he died on Thursday, October 8, according to a report by Zoom.
Nana Patekar died early on Thursday after a cardiac arrest at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. He was 75.
Nana joined the shoot in May. He reportedly plays an occultist, or tantric, in the film, which draws on mythology and folklore.
Maddock Films has not officially confirmed details of his character.
Shakti Shalini is the next film in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, the franchise behind Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.
The film was first announced with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released in October 2025.
Aneet Padda plays a double role. Shakti is an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, and Shalini is a vengeful spirit who returns after being betrayed and killed, according to Box Office Worldwide.
Viineet Kumar Siingh plays the antagonist. The cast also includes Vishal Jethwa and Seema Biswas, who joined the shoot in May alongside Nana.
The final schedule wrapped on May 27 at Chitrarth Studio in Powai, Mumbai, with a large climax sequence. The film is set for release on December 24, 2026.
Aneet Padda made her name in 2025 with the romantic drama Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday.
In an earlier interview with Zoom, Amar Kaushik, director of the Stree films, called Shakti Shalini the most important chapter of the horror comedy universe. He said the team wanted a newcomer in the lead role. He and Vijan knew she was right for the part after meeting her and hearing the way she spoke to them, he said.
Shakti Shalini is one of several projects Nana was working on before his death.
Earlier on Thursday, Subhash Kale, co-producer of the crime thriller The Confession, told news agency ANI that Nana had one line left to dub on that film. He had planned to record it in Mumbai on Friday, October 9, and also had a shoot there for another film.
Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his home and taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes but could not save him. He was declared dead at 5.20am India time, which is 3.50am UAE time.
"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."
His last rites will be held at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune this evening, according to NDTV. The Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral.