A day after actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by India's Enforcement Directorate in the Mahadev online betting app case, several other personalities got the summons on Thursday. They included comedian Kapil Sharma and actresses Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, according to media reports in India.
The ED will record their statements under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform which has now come under the scanner of ED. According to a report on NDTV, this app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites. The same report says that the probe agency has seized assets worth Rs417crore as a part of its money laundering investigations. The company promoters are from the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
According to the ED, the promooters set up a network of around 4,000 panel operators in India for online betting. Each operator had 200 customers who placed bets, an NDTV report said.