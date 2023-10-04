Bollywood actor and producer Ranbir Kapoor has been reportedly summoned by India's Enforcement Directorate for questioning on October 6.
In a news article published in India Today, Kapoor has been called in for a probe related to the Mahadev online betting app case. The details about the nature of the actor's involvement are still emerging. According to initial reports, the actor has been promoting this online betting app and his name has therefore been included in the money laundering investigations by ED against the betting company.
Several other Bollywood stars are also likely to be called in for questioning.
Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform which has now come under the scanner of ED. According to a report on NDTV, this app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites. The same report says that the probe agency has seized assets worth Rs417crore as a part of its money laundering investigations. This company promoters hail from the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Kapoor, who is one of Bollywood's most popular actors, is known to keep a low profile and prefers to let his work to do all the talking.
The father to Raha and husband to actress Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.
The actor is yet to comment on this issue.