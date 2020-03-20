It joins Netflix in doing so to ease the load as more Europeans stick to home

YouTube doesn't want to break the internet as more Europeans are confined to home and taking in web streaming. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Brussels: YouTube will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.

YouTube is the second company after Netflix to act after EU industry chief Thierry Breton urged streaming platforms to cut the quality of their videos to prevent internet gridlock. Videos account for a substantial part of internet traffic data.

The move came after Breton spoke to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. It said so far it had only seen a few usage peaks but decided to act to minimise stress on the system.

“We are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default,” the company said in a statement. Standard definition videos are not as detailed or as sharp as high definition videos.