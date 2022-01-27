Dubai: A UAE-based yacht-maker has announced the opening of a luxury hub at Port Rashid Marina. The ‘Gulf Craft Experience Centre’ will deliver a personalised luxury experience to an international clientele.
The hub is “designed to elevate and heighten the unique and exclusive experience of yacht customisation”, said Gulf Craft in a statement. A process usually reserved for later in the yacht purchasing cycle, Gulf Craft has developed a fully interactive experience that can be accessed by serious buyers and yacht enthusiasts alike.
Clients will be able to touch and feel the luxurious finishings which go into every yacht, such as high-quality marble, carpets, and wooden veneers, as well as place new orders and get professional advice on servicing and maintenance. The option of virtual reality is available for clients to explore the variety of yachts Gulf Craft has on offer.
“As our global presence continues to expand at a significant pace, we must adapt and change the way we do business with our international clients, which is why we are incredibly proud to be delivering a luxury experience through our new hub in Dubai’s Port Rashid,” said Gulf Craft chairman Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali.
“As we look to the future, we will continue to see Gulf Craft strengthen its reputation as a globally recognised manufacturer of the world’s finest vessels which can be found in marinas all over the world,” he added.
Currently, 92 per cent of all vessels built at the company’s Umm Al Quwain shipyard are exported across the globe.
“We are witnessing the growth and demand of the industry, and in response to this we have made the strategic decision to expand our UAE operations to Port Rashid,” said Talal Nasralla, Gulf Craft’s CEO.