A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Image Credit: Reuters

Geneva: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday agreed to look into the complaint filed by the UAE against the ban imposed by Qatar on Emirati products.

The WTO has decided to constitute an arbitration committee to investigate the UAE’s complaint.

The UAE had said that the Qatari ban on Emirati products is a violation of WTO rules and at odds with its obligations towards the global trade body.

The country said it was looking forward to working with the WTO arbitrators and contesting Qatar’s unilateral decision to ban UAE products, according to a statement on WAM.