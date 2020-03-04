Goal to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs: president

David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: The World Bank unveiled a $12 billion (Dh44 billion) aid package on Tuesday that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs,” World Bank President David Malpass told reporters.

He said it is critical to “recognize the extra burden on poor countries” least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.