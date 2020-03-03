Students in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Education Council

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education announced late on Tuesday the early start of spring vacation for both public and private schools, colleges and universities and a distance learning initiative.

The move forms part of "preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and is in line with efforts and measures taken at the national level, aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19)," according to an official statement.

The announcement states that "schools and higher education institutions are to close for four weeks, starting Sunday."

Both public and private schools

The announcement was made through the UAE's official news agency WAM on Tuesday night. It stated the break covers both public and private schools across the country.

A sterilisation programme for educational facilities will be carried out during the four-week break.

Announcement:

Spring break

The ministry confirmed in its statement, that "under this decision, spring break was offered to students of schools that was scheduled to start on March 29 until April 12 next year — and instead begin next Sunday to work on the initiative of distance learning, in the last two weeks of the vacation, thus ensuring the continuity of the educational process at home, and without prejudice in the number of school days."

The Ministry explained that the interest of students requires this action and, in this regard, all the prior steps were ensured to ensure the progress of the process of distance learning, where this initiative was implemented experimentally, and the educational field was created, students, teachers, administrators and parents for this process, which has proved to be efficient, effective and effective.

The ministry noted in the statement that, in accordance with the decision left to schools and private higher education institutions, to activate the procedures to ensure the continuity of distance learning, as followed by plans in such circumstances, taking into account the arrangement of benefits associated with the conduct of the educational process based on the controls and procedures in place of them, which ensure the achievement of the best standards of learning.

Disinfection, clean-up

The ministry stressed that this period should be used to carry out continuous disinfection and clean-up of school facilities, universities and school buses — adhering to global health requirements and precautions, particularly those related to the curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In its statement, the ministry called upon parents to ensure that their children are committed to the practice of distance learning in the last two weeks of vacation, and provide support, encouragement and diligent follow-up.

The Ministry of Education had previously implemented the distance learning initiative to cope with crises and natural disasters that could arise in various public schools.

Using the smart learning portal, the scheme meets the requirements of the UAE school, and ensures the continuity of the learning process — as distance learning is a method of self-learning, which leads to the strengthening and guarantees an open education system.

Distance education

The ministry directed the school administrations to implement an awareness programme on distance education for all target groups, such as parents, students, teachers and administrators — with the deployment of tasks assigned to each group and guiding those concerned to enter the training platform to learn how to apply interactive lessons for distance learning, to check on electronic devices and find alternative solutions in cooperation with parents, and the quality of activating distance education for students through follow-up on the smart learning portal, and follow up on the commitment to activate teachers distance learning during the specified time period for classroom sectors. synchronized between teachers and students.

She also called on parents to achieve the readiness of the appropriate educational environment for students at home by providing the right place and the internet and the general appearance of students, as well as providing an electronic device for use in distance education (computer- tablets - smartphones) and encouraging students to practice distance learning by ensuring that all educational lessons are completed, and that their children are obliged to schedule the school's schedule of study materials, as well as to adhere to the general policy of using educational devices during distance learning (not to do so) by not (not to do so) Photography and live viewing of the broadcast).

The ministry explained that if there are any challenges or difficulties facing teachers or students, they can contact technical support at 06-7017000 or through this website Sd@moe.gov.ae.