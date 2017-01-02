For decades, automakers have been able to count on a fundamental fact of American life: You pretty much need a car to get around.

But lately, novel technologies, including ride-hailing services and advances in self-driving cars, are creating new alternatives for commuting, shuttling children and going to the store — particularly in urban settings.

There are also demographic and economic trends in play. Many younger Americans do not consider owning a car a goal or necessity — or a necessary expense. So carmakers are looking ahead to a day when the automobile plays a smaller role, or even no role at all, in many people’s daily routines.

“The historical model is you buy a car and it’s in your garage most of the time,” said Glen DeVos, vice-president for engineering and services at Delphi Automotive, a big developer and supplier of automobile technology. “It’s the second-most expensive thing you buy after your home, so if you can get around without owning a car, there are a lot of economic reasons people may not own a car, or own only one instead of two.”

One clear sign of the shift is the increasing energy that carmakers are devoting to a design category the auto industry refers to as the “the first mile/last mile” challenge. It refers to the short distances some people must travel from home or work to a local destination, often a mass transit station.

Not so long ago, this challenge was strictly a matter for transportation authorities, and barely registered with automakers. “People really didn’t think of the first mile/last mile issue because the car was the primary way to get around,’’ said Erica Klampfl, the global future mobility manager at Ford Motor Co. “You just drove your car to your destination.’’

In many ways, the industry’s race to solve the last-mile challenge involves the development of self-driving vehicles, an effort involving various carmakers, technology companies and start-up firms.

General Motors and its partner, Lyft, an Uber rival, are about to begin testing a fleet of self-driving cars, ferrying passengers short distances in Detroit and other cities. Uber already has similar trials underway in Pittsburgh and has just expanded its tests to San Francisco. Next year, Delphi Automotive expects to have self-driving Audis providing rides to mass transit stations in a section of Singapore.

Ford, meanwhile, has vowed to begin producing a self-driving car, with no steering wheel and no pedals, by 2021. The vehicle would be intended for ride-hailing services in large cities. If these types of cars and services proliferate, DeVos at Delphi said, people will have more freedom to not own automobiles.

Monica Manjarres, a 21-year-old college student, is embracing that freedom. She lives in Azusa, California, 38km east of Los Angeles. In the last year, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has opened miles of new light rail extensions to its subway system, including a light rail link to Azusa.

“If I want to visit my sister in Pasadena, I can walk to the train and it’s a 15- to 20-minute ride,” Manjarres said. “If you drive, the traffic is usually horrible.”

After she graduates this semester from Azusa Pacific University with a degree in exercise science, Manjarres says she hopes to find a job she can reach by train. “I can confidently say I don’t really need a car,” she said.

Kelly Skow has all but come to the same conclusion. A 28-year-old video producer, Skow lives in the Hollywood area and commutes on the Los Angeles subway using the new Expo rail extension that goes to Santa Monica, where her office is. She usually covers the first and last couple of kilometres of the trip on foot.

“I only drive maybe once a week, usually to go shopping on weekends,” she said. “I had barely ridden the subway before the Expo Line opened, but now I’m using it a lot more and it’s great. Parking in LA is a nightmare and you don’t have to deal with that.”

Forecasters expect people in metropolitan areas to own fewer cars in the future. But they are not ready to predict a big drop in the total number of vehicles sold, which in 2016 totalled more than 17 million cars and light trucks in the US and about 75 million globally. That is, in part, because so many people have more than a last mile to cover.

Automakers are generally betting that sales of vehicles to fleet services will offset any decline in sales to individual consumers.

The bigger impact might be on how the automotive industry — not just carmakers, but also fleet service operators, parts makers and the like — makes its money in years to come.

According to consulting firm PwC, the global automotive industry generates about $400 billion (Dh1,468.9 billion) a year in profits; about 41 per cent of that — or about $164 billion — comes from new vehicle sales. By 2030, PwC forecasts that even as overall automotive profits grow to about $600 billion, only about 29 per cent of that will come from new vehicle sales. By then, PwC predicts that “mobility services’’ — including ride-hailing and other types of last-mile transportation services — will represent 20 per cent of the automotive industry’s profits.

Ford is among the automakers angling to be in position if that shift occurs. “We are on the cusp of a revolution,” Mark Fields, Ford’s chief executive, said. Cars, he said, “are no longer our entire game.”

The company sees mobility services as potentially more profitable than its traditional business of making and selling cars. Manufacturing vehicles requires billions of dollars in investments in plants and engineering — costs that are often difficult to recoup.

Mobility services would require less upfront investment, Robert Shanks, Ford’s chief financial officer, said. “Margins could be more like 20 per cent instead of the 8 per cent we are trying to get to today,” he said.

Some of Ford’s mobility efforts don’t involve cars at all. Ford is sponsoring a bicycle-sharing programme in the San Francisco area, with the goal of having 7,000 blue, Ford-branded bikes in operation by 2018. In recent months, the company has also begun demonstrating a motorised conveyance device, created by its engineers, to help people cover the last kilometre — especially if they are carrying luggage or groceries that would make walking a challenge.

Called the Carr-e, it looks like a giant white hockey puck. The passenger stands on it as it travels to her destination, or she can set a parcel on it and have the Carr-e follow along.

Ford has no plans to put it into production, but the company says it represents the unconventional ways it is thinking about the transportation future.

—New York Times News Service