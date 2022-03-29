Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai.
The meeting discussed stronger partnerships between the UAE and the IMF to develop new economic models that can promote growth and prosperity. Sheikh Maktoum said that the UAE is keen to share with multilateral organisations its experience of charting a successful sustainable development path and maintaining strong financial stability during global crises so that other nations can draw useful insights that can assist them in their development programmes.
The Deputy Ruler also interacted with Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of global technology giant IBM, in a separate meeting, where he stressed on Dubai’s keenness to further solidify partnerships with global technology companies.
The IBM CEO said Dubai continues to be one of the major hubs for the company’s global operations and a key platform to expand its business in some of the world’s fastest growing emerging markets. The world-class infrastructure, supportive environment and access to skilled technology talent provided by Dubai makes it a productive base for IBM’s operations in the wider region.
A long-established player in the UAE’s technology market, IBM relocated the regional headquarters for its business in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa to Dubai in 2009. The company achieved global annual revenues of $57.35 billion in 2021.