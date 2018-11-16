“An interest rate cut is not necessary at the moment,” Nie said. “They are likely to hold off until the second half of next year. And before that, the central bank can still use RRR cuts to fairly effectively lowering funding costs.” All eyes are now on a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month to see if the two sides can de-escalate their feud, giving Beijing more room to concentrate on domestic pressures.