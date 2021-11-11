Dubai: The ‘Great Narrative Meeting’ will commence today, November 11, in Dubai. The 2-day event hosted by the UAE government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, brings together a number of global leaders to formulate visions and ideas to develop a sustainable future.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that the event reflects a strong relationship between the UAE and the WEF and builds on their shared objectives and visions towards global development.
He said: “The meeting reflects the ever-evolving partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum. This robust partnership is considered a new role model for effective collaboration between countries and international organizations.”
He further stressed that the UAE government aims to develop a new approach for convening meetings and conferences, where all adopted outputs are transformed into initiatives. His Excellency added that, “Our aim is to empower governments and societies to shape a better future for next generations.”
Interactive workshops and meetings
On its first day, the conference will conduct intensive workshops focusing on five major future sectors. On the second day, the forum will discusses forming ten long-term future trends in vital fields. In addition, the UAE Government is organising a ministerial session to discuss the vision and ambitions of the UAE Government over the next 50 years.
A number of UAE government senior officials and a group of global thinkers, experts and specialists working in the fields of future sciences and genetics, future healthcare, space, economy and business, will participate in the meeting, whose outputs will be published in a book entitled “The Great Narrative”.