Graham Flannery, CEO, Wall Street Exchange & Committee Member, FERG Image Credit: Supplied

Please share a short brief on your brand’s association with the UAE Central Bank.

Established in 1982, Wall Street Exchange is one of the oldest money exchange and remittance companies in the UAE and a key player in both retail and wholesale markets. The Central Bank of the UAE has played a pivotal role in the success of our business, actively supervising and providing guidance and support; with the strength of this relationship being reflected in our global standing and ability to remit money worldwide.

As one of the premium money exchange houses in the UAE and the greater Middle East, how has your brand helped the country’s burgeoning remittance sector to thrive over the years?

With over 38 years of experience, we have developed a deep insight into our customers and continuously strive to provide them with excellent service and a great experience. While maintaining a diverse customer base, our roots stem from providing the region’s large-scale migrant population with a range of innovative financial solutions to support their loved ones. We have developed key strategic partnerships with leading local and international financial institutions; we continue to enhance our range of products and services through the use of innovation and technology, in order to meet our customers’ expectations of being able to undertake transactions which are compliant, secure, convenient and competitively priced.

Please share a short and exclusive message congratulating the UAE Central Bank on its 40th anniversary and how you see your brand building on the long and fruitful partnership built upon and shared by both entities.

In commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Wall Street Exchange would like to extend its congratulations and sincere gratitude for the guidance and support we have received over many years.

This is an exciting time for the financial services industry, with the increasing adoption of technology and innovation to support both compliance and new product development.