Puglia: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met on Friday with the Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit session on artificial intelligence and energy hosted by the Italian Republic.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and expand them in various fields, including economic and developmental areas.
Sheikh Mohamed and the UK Prime Minister also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the need to strengthen the foundations of peace, stability, and security in the Middle East and the world.