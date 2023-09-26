Ras Al Khaimah: Uterra Middle East Agro Industries is investing $20 million in the next three years for the construction and development of Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic soil fertiliser project, it said on Tuesday.
Uterra, part of the UniPax Investment Group, has acquired land measuring around 33,000 sq.m. in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone to build a sustainable biosphere cluster.
At the new facility, the company will produce high-efficiency micro-biological organic fertiliser for agriculture, and carry out research and scientific work on the creation of unique methods of cultivating plants, medicinal and valuable fungi. The company will also be farming fruits, vegetables and berries, both indoors and outdoors, and conduct organic animal husbandry.
The ‘uTerra’ branded products will be developed without the use of pesticides. Additionally, they will have no harmful chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
UniPax owner and Uterra founder Dr Anatoli Unitsky said: “I am greatly impressed with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for turning the emirate into a regional leader of socio-economic development. As for the location, the emirate offers convenient logistical solutions and the launch of Etihad Rail will also open up new possibilities. Additionally, the RAKEZ team has provided excellent support with all procedures of our new set-up, from the acquisition of our facility space to assistance in bank account opening.”
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “We are thrilled to welcome Uterra into our diverse business ecosystem. We, at RAKEZ, are big supporters of innovation and sustainability in all aspects of business and Uterra’s plans align perfectly. By developing organic soil fertilisers, Uterra is not only providing a solution for environmental challenges, but also fostering a more sustainable agriculture sector in Ras Al Khaimah. This resonates with our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, facilitating more and more businesses that contribute towards a greener future. It’s not only about economic growth, but also about growing responsibly.”