The UAE hosted the preparatory meeting of the United Nations Climate Summit 2014, which provided a supportive framework for the Paris 2015 meetings in identifying national contributions to each country in terms of climate action. As part of its nationally defined contributions under the Paris Agreement, the UAE pledged to place sustainability at the core of its strategies, in particular UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Energy 2050 strategy, which seeks to increase the share of clean energy from the domestic energy mix to 50%, and the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050.