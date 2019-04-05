London. UK house prices dropped in March after a stunning gain the previous month, mortgage lender Halifax said, extending an erratic run for its property index.

The 1.6 per cent drop followed a 6 per cent jump in February and a 3 per cent plunge in January. On a three-month basis, prices were up 3.2 per cent compared with a year earlier. Halifax expects values to rise around that pace this year.

Still, that rate of gains would be well below levels seen just a few years ago, as Brexit uncertainty takes its toll on the housing market. London is bearing the brunt of the turmoil, and a report from Nationwide last week showed prices in the capital are falling at the fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago.

The picture is brighter elsewhere in the UK, but activity remains lower and building up money for a deposit remains a challenge for buyers, Halifax said.