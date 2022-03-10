Ride-hailing company Uber plans to make 25 per cent of trips booked via its app in the UAE emission-free by 2030, it said on Thursday.
At a panel discussion with senior officials from Uber, its subsidiary Careem and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Uber said “UAE’s modern infrastructure and ambitious goals around renewable energy make it the ideal candidate” for achieving sustainability goals.
“Electrifying the trips taken via our platform is our next key environmental priority. So with both drivers and cities in mind, we are making a series of ambitious, inclusive commitments to help with lesser pollution, and cleaner, healthier, more livable cities and here, in the Middle East, we are starting in Dubai,” said Uber EMEA head Anabel Diaz.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA, Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations for Smart Mobility at Careem, and Nabeel Zaqqa, Co-founder and Executive Director at Surface Mobility, also participated in the panel discussion.
Uber has globally committed to becoming a zero-emissions platform by 2040 and invested $800m in resources to drivers in the next five years to achieve these goals, and ultimately transition to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments.
The importance of accessible charging infrastructure at strategic locations, lower ownership costs of electric vehicles, and reducing carbon emission in cities by promoting ride-sharing culture were also discussed.